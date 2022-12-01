SHRVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a poet from south Louisiana, was sentenced Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to a 15-year prison term.
Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022, of vehicular homicide in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom, in connection with the October 10, 2020 wreck at West College Street and Jewella Avenue that killed 64-year-old Gretna poet and youth counselor Lenard Pierce. He was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene.
Tested for intoxication, Marshall posted .184 blood-alcohol after the wreck. Judge Victory's sentence mandated that she serve five of the 15 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Members of Mr. Pierce's family were present from New Orleans for the sentencing.
Marshall was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. She was defended by Rickey Swift.