SHREVEPORT, La.- A Shreveport mother says she doesn't feel safe in her own home, and it's time to think about moving.
That's what she told KTBS's John Oakes at the scene of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. A bullet from that shooting struck a door to her daughter's bedroom.
Shreveport police say the shooting victim crashed his car when he tried to drive himself to the hospital this afternoon. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., in the 2300 block of Wagner near West Canal Street.
According to police at the scene, the man was shot in the ankle, then tried to drive to Willis Knighton South. He only made it as far was a laundromat in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road, where his car broke down.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.
One person was taken in for questioning, but so far no arrests have been made.