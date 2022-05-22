SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman was shot Sunday afternoon at a convenience store.
The shooting happened around 1:11 p.m. in the 4900 Block of Jewella Avenue at the S & S Stop-N-Shop. According to the store clerk, a shot was fired by a current unknown suspect. The female was hit in the leg by the discharged shell casing and not the bullet.
The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. This is a developing story and we'll provide you with more details as we obtain them.