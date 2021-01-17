SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries from Sunday afternoon's shooting.
First responders were called just before 3:00 p.m. to a home along Alabama Ave.
A Shreveport police sergeant at the scene tells KTBS 3 that the woman got into a fight with the father of her child, and he shot her once in the upper torso.
She was conscious when the fire department took her to the hospital.
The police are unsure of where the child was at the time of the shooting, but the child was not injured.
The father is being detained and questioned by detectives.