SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office.
Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
Bryant was one of eight people inside the home in the 1600 block of Sugar Street when gunmen pulled up out front and fired approximately 40 gunshots. Four adults and three children -- all under the age of 10 -- were hit by the bullets.
Seven were taken by ambulance from the scene. The eighth person showed up at the hospital suffering from a graze wound.
Bryant's death marks the fifth homicide in Shreveport to date in 2023.