SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who shot at another woman while on Facebook live.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Nautica Byrd, 23, for illegally carrying and discharging of a weapon.
Police said Byrd was seen Wednesday afternoon on the live feed arguing with another woman while armed with a handgun. She started "shooting carelessly," police said.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit as obtained the arrest warrant for Byrd.
Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.