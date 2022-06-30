SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police say a Shreveport woman associated with an animal charity that raises money for spays and neuters has been arrested for stealing funds donated to the organization.
Kaliegh Knebl, 32, surrendered to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center Thursday afternoon on a charge of felony theft.
Knebl is accused of stealing about $37,000 from Parish Paws. The organization reported the internal theft on June 3.
The Shreveport-Caddo Financial Crimes Task Force identified Knebl as the suspect following their investigation.