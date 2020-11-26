SHREVEPORT, La- At a time when a lot of people could use some financial help, scammers are still targeting the vulnerable nationwide, including the Ark-La-Tex. A Shreveport woman who managed to avoid getting scammed says she wants to get the word out about a mail scam already reported in several other states.
Mary Gay contacted KTBS, saying she got a letter in mail, purportedly from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The letter says she had been approved for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), a real program through the federal CARES Act. The program is designed to help independent contractors and people who rely the gig economy for work. Gay didn't apply for the program and said she's not eligible for the benefits.
"The benefit amount they said I was entitled to was based on 2019 quarterly, self-employed wages." Gay said. "I am not self-employed. I've never been self-employed."
A few days after receiving the letter earlier this month, Gay said the letter came up over lunch with a friend. Upon comparing notes, both women realized they'd received the same type of letter, virtually word for word.
"She had a different claim number, but it was basically the same," Gay said.
But the friend had received an additional piece of mail to go with it, what appeared to be a debit card issued by U.S. Bank, along with activation instructions.
"She said she had received a credit card that she was asked to activate," Gay said. "Sure enough, the very next day, I received what looks like a very, very official Mastercard debit card that I could activate to get my so-called benefits."
Neither Gay nor her friend tried to activate their cards online. While the first letter included a listing for the Louisiana Workforce Commission as a P.O. Box in Baton Rouge, the second notice containing the debit card, listed a P.O. Box in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Better Business Bureau's website shows the address linked to a pre-paid credit card company. The company has several complaints on record and is rated as an "F" by the BBB.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission did not send either letter to Mary, a spokesperson confirmed to KTBS 3. However, they urge people who think they might be targeted by scammers to report fraud via their website: www.laworks.net.
"To combat fraud in our state, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has amplified protection measures and updated online tools individuals and employers can use to report suspected fraud," according to a statement to KTBS from Dede Dunham with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
This scam is even affecting those who aren't being directly targeted including people who rely on unemployment benefits. Louisiana has seen such a big uptick in unemployment claims in recent weeks, any payments after Thursday, Nov. 5th are now on hold, according to the Associated Press. The Louisiana Workforce Commission says such a big spike in filings could indicate fraud, so they have to take a closer look at which claims are legitimate and which could be fraudulent.