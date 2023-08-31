SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 12-inch water main burst near the intersection of Westheimer Street and Old Blanchard Road Wednesday night.
Water from the broken main rushed into Charles Lewis's home.
"And water just continued to come, pollute my house, continue to flood with water," said Lewis, who lives in Lakeside Acres Subdivision. "And I had put all the towels and everything I had out, but it didn't do any good."
The streets looked like a river. Lakeside Acres Subdivision Neighborhood Association board member Vincent Kemp said the city worked fast.
"I received a call from Judge Shonda Stone who knew our streets were flooded," said Kemp. "So immediately when I came to look at the scenery, I immediately called street and drainage and several board members called street and drainage and immediately within 10 minutes street and drainage was here."
The city has an insurance policy that will cover this situation, adding adjusters were there Wednesday night. And water main breaks are not an unusual occurrence this time of the year.