There have been 195 house fires in Shreveport this year alone, and 35 of those homes were vacant according to the Shreveport Fire Department.
Just yesterday the Fire Department says two of three homes that went up in flames were vacant properties.
The good news is no one was injured. The bad news is tax payers may have to eat that cost.
Shreveport's Chief Building Official, Gary Norman works at the Property Standards Department which handles these issues.
"Ultimately what we want people to do is repair a piece of property if it's repairable. If it's past that point, then what we will ask them to do is demolish the property," Norman says.
.
Property standards has a budget of half a million dollars for demolitions alone, but that barely covers all the work that needs to be done.
If the property is adjudicated, which means the owner has not paid taxes on it, the city often has to take over and foot the bill.
The owner gets a tax lien, but more often than not the city doesn't recoup what they've spent and the tax payers have to carry the burden of repairs and demolition.
"I don't think anybody wants to see a burnt structure in their neighborhood. that's just sitting there and not being addressed," says Norman.
But there's a bigger problem.
Norman tells me there are five to six thousand abandoned properties in the city. Most of them are residential properties located in districts A, B and F.
They can be a fire and safety hazard and can bring down property values in the area.
Shreveport City Councilman Jeff Everson noted one solution he thinks would make a huge difference - and that's for the city to establish a redevelopment authority to help bring abandoned properties back to life.
"That's something that the state has granted us the initial right to start developing a redevelopment authority," said Everson.
He adds, "The city is trying to take a proactive approach to getting properties back on the tax roll [and] to minimize the number of vacant properties, but there's a lot more we need to do."
He says, so far, the city has set up online resources for potential buyers as well as for owners of abandoned properties that need help with paying their property taxes.
He says Property Standards has also started sending out violation notices in mass to make the process more efficient.
Everson also noted that sometimes properties end up adjudicated because their owners who've simply inherited the home are not ready to be property owners.
That's why he urges those writing up their will to reach out to agencies like the Caddo Council on aging or the YWCA for help on writing their will or to get their properties checked to see if they meet property standards.
If you have complaints or concerns about an abandoned property in Shreveport, call the Property Standards office at (318) 673 6200.