SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man, who robbed a liquor store delivery man of a case of Hennessy last October, was convicted in Caddo Parish District Court Tuesday of armed robbery.
The jury found Jamar Dewayne Trotter, 24, guilty of armed robbery.
Court records show Trotter and an accomplice robbed a delivery driver for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits during a delivery stop at a liquor store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.
The accomplice waited until the driver left his vehicle, then removed a case of Hennessy from the truck. When the driver returned, a struggle ensued and that was when Trotter produced a handgun and pointed it at the driver, who gave Trotter the liquor. Trotter and his accomplice then drove away.
Trotter returns to Judge Don Hathaway's courtroom May 19 for sentencing. He faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.