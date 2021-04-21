SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who robbed a liquor store delivery man of a case of Hennessy last fall was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Jamar Dewayne Trotter, 24, was found guilty of armed robbery by a jury.
The jury determined that on October 22, 2020, Trotter and an accomplice robbed a delivery driver for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits who had stopped to make a delivery at a liquor store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.
The accomplice waited until the driver left his vehicle, then removed a case of Hennessy from the truck. When the driver returned, a struggle ensued and that was when Trotter produced a handgun and pointed it at the driver, who gave Trotter the liquor. Trotter and his accomplice then drove away.
However, the armed robbery was captured on surveillance video, and at trial the driver and an independent witness identified Trotter as the gunman.
When Trotter returns to Judge Hathaway's courtroom May 19, 2021, he faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.