SHREVEPORT, La. -- Judge Frances Jones Pitman became chief judge of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal Sunday.
A formal induction ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 17 at the First Judicial District Court.
Pitman was first elected to the 2nd Circuit in November 2012, when she won the 3rd District, Section 2, Division B seat, and was reelected without opposition in 2022. She was promoted to chief by virtue of seniority when Judge D. Milton Moore III, of Monroe, completed his term at the end of 2022.
“I am honored to serve the people of north Louisiana in this important office,” Pitman said. “Most of all, I want to thank my family for their support, and the voters, for the confidence they have placed in me over the years.”
Pitman is a native of Shreveport (third-generation Shreveport and fifth-generation Caddo Parish), a graduate of Byrd High School, earned a bachelor's degree in education and speech pathology from LSUS and a master's in communications disorders from LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport. She spent several years as a speech pathologist in local public schools and at LSUHSC.
Pitman went to law school at LSU Law Center, earning her juris doctorate in 1991, and worked one year as a law clerk at the First Judicial District Court in Shreveport.
She moved to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, where she worked from 1992 to 2008, advancing to chief of the North Louisiana Civil Division. In July 2008, Pitman ran for an open seat on the Caddo District Court, and served on that court until she was elected to the 2nd Circuit in 2012.
Pitman is married to Judge Mike Pitman, who has served as a Caddo District Court judge since 2003. She is the mother of Kristen Renda (married to Dr. David Renda) and grandmother of Frances and Camille Renda. Pitman is a member of Summer Grove Baptist Church and an active member of the Judge Harry V. Booth-Judge Henry A. Politz American Inn of Court.
“I am looking forward to serving the people as their new chief judge. I pledge my best work to their service," Pitman said.