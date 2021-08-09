SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of dollars was on the table for Shreveport residents who wanted to get vaccinated this past weekend.
People lined up outside waiting to get their Pfizer vaccine and a reservation to pickup their first check for $50.
A lot of people, especially after seeing the line, figured that all 500 'vaccination for money' slots would be gone this weekend. But that was not the case.
This is the breakdown:
- 161 people got the shot at the A.B. Palmer Community Center
- 98 people at the David Raines Center
- For a total of 259 people.
"I think we understand how dangerous this variant is. In my area, of course, is a low vulnerability rate and a number of people who are not vaccinated," Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said. "So I'm glad individuals made the choice to come and protect themselves, not only themselves, but their family members as well."
Vaccinations totaling 241, along with those $100 payments were not scooped up.
No word at this point if the Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration will offer the incentive again.
Those that did get the shot can pick up their first check for $50 on Wednesday at Government Plaza. They will get their second check when they get the second shot on Aug. 28.