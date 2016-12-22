Hardly an hour goes by without the alarm sounding at Shreveport Fire Station Nine. 9,233 times last year, firefighters at Nine responded to emergency calls, according to the department’s annual report. That’s an average of 25 calls, each and every day, making Nine the busiest station in the city.
Then, there's 22, the least busy station. That same annual report shows Station 22 got 524 calls last year, an average of about one and a half a day.
The Shreveport Fire Department operates 22 stations, covering 120 square miles and about 200,000 people. It is a “Class A” rated department, meaning Shreveport firefighters maintain as high a level of service as any in America. But with a deepening fiscal crisis gripping city government, leaders are beginning to question whether Shreveport can afford a fire department that big. The first official to ask that question, out loud, is council member Michael Corbin.
"If we're going to make significant cuts to our budget, you've got to look at two, three, four million dollar items,” says Corbin. “To do that, you have to go where the large budgets are, and that's fire police, public works."
Corbin is looking at Station 22 as one of three possible candidates for closure. 22 was built in 2008, and sat unused for about two years. Now, it serves upscale communities such as Provenance and Southern Trace in the far southeast corner of the city, where peace and quiet mark most every day, and where Corbin says the city may be able to cut the budget.
Corbin acknowledges he’s starting a very uncomfortable conversation, especially for politicians.
"They are drastic cuts,” he says. “Nobody wants to talk about making any changes to public safety. That's tough for council members to talk about. It's going to be tough for the mayor to talk about."
In response to ktbs.com’s questions about closing fire stations to cut the budget, Mayor Ollie Tyler, “I’m not having that conversation.”
Corbin says the numbers tell the story, but people in the neighborhoods around Station 22 say there’s more to the story than just numbers. Gabriel Balderas opened a new restaurant called “Cabo” one month ago in Provenance. Part of the reason he picked the location, he says, was the fire station next door, he said. Now, he’s worried.
“We would like to keep it open. It’s a necessity. We cook in this kitchen every day. What if something goes wrong? We need fast response from the fire department.”
While Balderas is hoping the city doesn’t close their fire station, homeowners in the nearby Southern Trace development are saying they won’t allow it to close. Phillip Deaton has lived in the neighborhood for more than thirteen years. He says he and his neighbors pay enormous property taxes, and they would be up in arms if the city took away a vital service.
"To not have a fire station, a brand new fire station that's built in this area, utilized to serve the needs of the people of this area, would seem ludicrous to me."
Fire commanders tell ktbs.com station 22 is vital, not only to the people who live in the area it serves, but to the entire department.
"Station 22 is also assigned with responsibility of doing pre-plans,” says Assistant Chief Fred Sanders. “Those pre-plans are the blueprint for our activity as a department, each day. All that planning is gathered and reviewed right here, at Station 22.”
There are other stations budget cutters are eyeing. Station 10 in South Highlands – recently renovated at a cost of about $300,000 – sits about halfway between two larger stations, about a mile and a half away.
Census figures also show how Shreveport’s shifting population has left some fire stations with fewer people to serve. Station 4 is right in the middle of three zip codes whose populations have shrunk by as much as 28%.
Still, Shreveport’s fire chief is firm in his conviction that none of his 22 stations should be closed. His reason – safety.
"Those are two of the primary things just immediately that come to my mind: one - the negative impact any station closure would have on response time and citizen service, and two - firefighter safety."