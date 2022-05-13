SHREVEPORT, La. - A well-known historical home in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood collapsed overnight when a fire broke out.
The C.C. Antoine House at 1941 Perrin was one of two homes that suffered major damage early Friday. Shortly after 4 a.m., there were more than a dozen fire units on the scene. Fire officials say the second home damage was vacant.
The fire is under investigation. There were no injuries in the fire.
About C.C. Antoine House
Caesar Carpentier Antoine was born to a father who fought in the battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812, and a mother from the West Indies who was born to a captured African chief. Antoine established himself in the grocery business and became a successful businessman. He was elected at the age of 31 as a delegate to the Louisiana Constitutional Convention. Antoine served as State Senator from Caddo Parish by popular vote, and in 1871, introduced a Senate bill to incorporate the city of Shreveport. Antoine served as Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana under Governor Kellog from 1872-1876. Antoine's Perrin Street home was built in the Queen Anne Revival style.