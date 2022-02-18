SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city's first female to hold the deputy fire chief's position since the departments inception in 1837 will be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. today.
Fire Chief John Paul Lane promoted Chief Carolyn Henderson to the position. She formerly held the title of assistant chief of C-shift.
She's a 40-year veteran of the department. Her new title gives her command and oversight of all three operation shifts, chief of special operations and safety and chief of aviation. Her command will reach nearly 550 sworn firefighters.
"It brings me great pleasure to promote Chief Henderson as the first female Deputy Chief. She is a firefighter who has excelled in the fire service and persevered in an occupation generally dominated by males ... she has earned the title of deputy fire chief,” said Lane.
A look at Henderson’s resume:
- 1978 - Graduated Captain Shreve High School
- 1982 - Hired as firefighter
- 1991 - Fire engineer
- 1992 - Paramedic
- 1998 - Fire captain
- 2005 - Southern University Shreveport -- associate degree
- 2007 - Wiley College — bachelor of business administration
- 2013 - Battalion fire chief
- 2018 – Assistant fire chief (C-shift)
The swearing in ceremony will be held at 2833 Summer Grove Dr. Family and friends will be in attendance.