SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mardi Gras standoff between the City of Shreveport and the city's two largest Mardi Gras parades continues.
Ricky Bridges, captain of the Krewe of Centaur, said Shreveport has asked them to pay $100,000 for police security. Bridges says his krewe is unable to afford such a high cost.
Other krewes have already had to bear the burden of security fees, but it is a first for Centaur. The krewe had a previous 10-year agreement with police that allowed them to avoid fees, but now the deal is over.
Bridges said even though other krewes have to pay, Centaur's parade's size outweighs what the other krewes must handle. Though Bridges says he would like to compromise, for now, his position is against paying any security fees.
In addition to the new fee, Bridges says the city also wants them to change their parade route. This would put more emphasis on the Clyde Fant Parkway portion of the parade and eliminate the stretch along East Kings Highway.
The Centaur parade has traveled East Kings Highway for 30 years, and many of its residents are adamant that moving the parade would be a huge mistake.
One couple, Johnny and Emily Welch, said the only reason they live on East Kings Highway is because the parade passes by their home. They said there are all sorts of people who come to Shreveport because they love watching the parade on East Kings Highway because of its location.
Also concerned about the Mardi Gras impasse is Stacy Brown, president of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. Brown said a study the bureau commissioned from Scott Wysong in 2019 shows a large economic impact Mardi Gras has on Shreveport.
His study found direct economic impact from Mardi Gras, which includes people pay for hotels and restaurants, is over $12 million, Brown said.
Wysong also estimated close to a quarter-million people attended the parades. He suggested the city made up to $800,000 in tax revenue from the parade in 2019. The study also claims that the Krewe of Centaur parade alone was responsible for over $6 million in consumer spending.
Bridges and Mayor Adrian Perkins will be meeting again next week to discuss a possible compromise. But for now, the future of these parades remain in doubt.