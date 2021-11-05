SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport announced in a news release Friday Mardi Gras Krewes will keep their same parade routes in 2022.
"The City of Shreveport has met several times since April with local Mardi Gras Krewes and other agencies to discuss collaboration on sharing the cost for hosting the parades, the news release said. "Dwindling manpower and the financial burden to the City were the impetus for those discussions that included altering parade routes and seeking monetary support."
The city will extend the contracts with the krewes of Centaur and Gemini for the next two years.
“I am grateful to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for his recognition of the importance of Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana and committing funds to support these events,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “However, we still need local entities to step up and support these events that bring great economic impact to our area.”
The economic impact that Mardi Gras brings to the area is an annual estimated $12.3 million in visitor spending in which several organizations benefit from through sales taxes.
For years, the city has solely carried the financial burden to host these events.
In their news release, the city said "to provide setup, cleanup, public and fire, events services, public works, and traffic engineer, the City of Shreveport spends nearly $400,000 annually to support Mardi Gras in the area.