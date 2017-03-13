If you live in Shreveport, double check your water bill.
KTBS-3 investigators got to the bottom of what some residents are calling "over inflated" water and sewer bills. KTBS uncovered billing errors, in some cases, with price hikes by more than 800 percent.
Until now, city leaders weren't saying much about the accuracy of water bills until the mayor was forced to testify in a lawsuit; and in her own words, Mayor Ollie Tyler admits she can't guarantee the bills are accurate.
KTBS visited Shreveport's City Hall to speak with residents paying their water bills and they gave us an earful.
"I've paid a bill as high as $476," said a frustrated Christina Raines. "I've gone to the fifth floor and have it go down to $60 dollars a month and then miraculously it went back up to $300 some-odd dollars."
A similar complaint from Myeissa McFan. Her bill is up almost three times her average monthly rate.
"It's been outrageous."
And Shreveport resident Charity Robinson, who has lived in her house for 26 years, had her water cut off for the first time ever. The issue: a water bill spiked by almost 400 percent.
"I kid you not, it was like $298 dollars and it got cut off," said Robinson.
Robinson admits she got a notice from the water and sewerage department that there would be a 9 percent sewer rate increase starting Jan. 1, but no hike for water until 2020.
Unfortunately, A lot of people didn't see those notices.
But no one can explain why Robinson's bill is so inflated.
"I opened that water bill and I cursed," said Robinson.
After three complaints, a city crew was sent to Robinson's home to check for leaks, with no resolution. Robinson claims the city serviceman was stumped.
"He was like, 'Oh well, that little red thing spins but it's not that bad,'" added Robinson. "He was like, 'I don't know why it's that high.'"
The bills Raines, McFan and Robinson are disputing come as the city administration is embroiled in a lawsuit over, you guessed it, billing errors.
Businessman Scott Pernici says he discovered a glitch in the city's software that led to $1 million in under billing of heavy water users. The city claims it fixed the problem without compensating Pernici. He sued and in a recent deposition of Mayor Tyler, as part of that suit, a second subject came up: overbilling.
Pernici's attorney demanded an answer from the mayor for an inflated water bill sent to his office.
"Would you pay this water bill if you got it?" asked Pernici's attorney?
"I would do what the ordinance says," responded Tyler.
Pernici's attorney last month got this whopper: a water bill for $719. His bill normally is around $35, records reviewed by KTBS show. The city admitted it was a mistake by a meter reader.
Then here's another irony, Scott Pernici got a bill -- and it too had errors - showing negative water use and a credit.
KTBS News asked the city if errors are possible, considering 80,000 water meters in Shreveport are read by hand by only 15 meter readers every month.
"Is someone being overcharged systemwide? No, absolutely not," said Barbara Featherston, water and sewer department director.
"I'm not going to say that every water bill is perfect because obviously it's not. We have people who read them. We have issues. It's human error issues and we have some bad bills that go out. But is it a large percentage? No." said Featherston.
If residents believe they have an error in their water bill, there is a chain of command to follow: call customer service first.
So is human error causing the overbilling that resident's like Raines can't seem to resolve? Or is the computerized billing system still out of whack? Raines believes the city is lining its pockets.
"You can go up to the fifth floor like I've done six or seven times and nothing is done about it," Raines said.
Tyler stopped doing interviews with reporters about the water billing issue after Pernici sued the city and she accused him of blackmail. But a judge ordered her to give a deposition.
During that session, Pernici's attorney drilled the mayor asking, "During the time that you've been mayor here, has the billing for water and sewer submitted to the citizens of the city of Shreveport been consistently accurate?"
Tyler responded, "Based on the information I've seen in July, they have not been."
Pernici's attorney followed up his inquiry and asked, "Are you able to ensure that the residents of Shreveport that their water bill/sewer bills are accurate?"
Tyler responded: "I cannot assure them."
As Tyler takes the heat and residents gripe, the mayor's top assistant, Brian Crawford, also answered questions under oath, explaining why the administration wasn't more forthcoming about billing snafus. Remember, residents and most of the City Council found out about the problem last fall after media reports.
During the deposition, Crawford was asked: "You made the decision not to tell the mayor about this error until you collected some amount of information?"
Crawford responded: "It wasn't a high priority for me to tell the mayor. I place my priorities over anything in public safety over anything in this city."
Meanwhile, Robinson, Raines and McFan's are stuck paying their inflated water bills.
As for the litigation over Shreveport's billing system, it continues and in addition, Pernici has sued the mayor for defamation of character over her comments he was trying to blackmail the city.
And if you are wondering who is ultimately responsible for the billing errors? After a five-month delay, the mayor has promised an audit and confirms her office is in the process of getting bids to conduct it.