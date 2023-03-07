SHREVEPORT, La - It's no secret Shreveport has seen an uptick in violent crime and homicides recently.
The ebbs and flows of homicides, drive-by shootings and violent crime are always top of mind for the Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Police Chief Wayne Smith. After the unveiling of a new crime fighting vehicle at the police academy, both were asked for their thoughts on the current situation.
"Anytime there's an uptick particularly in homicides it is of grave concern. It is my view that every death in Shreveport concerns all of us," Arceneaux said. "So, we all have to take whatever responsibility we can to prevent violent crime."
"Domestic violence, arguments, disagreements that seems to be the driving force behind a lot of it. We're trying our best to control and to give relief where we can, that part which is predictable," Smith said. "But it's just so unfortunate that a lot of human behavior is unpredictable."
Both men also expressed that efforts to get guns off the streets is their focus right now and they are hoping that will produce some positive results.