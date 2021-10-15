SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins has signed legislation that amends the City of Shreveport’s juvenile curfew ordinance, and it will go into effect on Oct. 22.
It restricts outdoor activities for juveniles in the city on weekdays between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays, the curfew will be enforced from midnight to 5 a.m.
The legislation authored by Councilmembers Tabatha Taylor and John Nickelson increases the enforcement age for the following offenses to include 17-year-olds.
The offenses are:
- It shall be unlawful for any juvenile to remain in or upon any public property in the city during the curfew hours.
- It shall be unlawful for any juvenile to remain in or upon the premises of a public business in the city during the curfew hours.
- It shall be unlawful for a parent knowingly to permit or, by neglect, fail to exercise reasonable control, allow his juvenile child to be in or upon any public property or in or upon the premises of a public business within the city during the curfew hours.
- It shall be unlawful for any owner, operator, or employee of a public business to knowingly allow a juvenile to remain in or upon the premises of such public business within the city during curfew hours.
Exceptions include:
- When a juvenile is accompanied by a parent or other adult person authorized by a parent.
- When authorized by a parent, the juvenile is attending a function or activity sponsored by an educational, religious, or nonprofit organization that requires the juvenile to be in a public place or public business at an hour later than that authorized in the ordinance.
- When the juvenile is on an errand or specific business, or activity directed or permitted by his parent or other adult authorized by a parent or where the juvenile is acting within the scope of legitimate employment or returning home from the errand, activity or employment without any detour or stop.
- When the juvenile is involved in an emergency.
- When the owner of a public business is the sponsor or co-sponsor of an activity which requires or permits the juvenile to remain overnight on the premises of such business when authorized by a parent.
If a juvenile is found in violation on the second or subsequent occasion, the parent of the juvenile, after having been previously notified of these violations shall, upon conviction, be fined not more than $500 for each offense or sentenced to up to six months in jail.