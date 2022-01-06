SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's newest city council member Alan Jackson Jr. listened to the concerns and ideas of residents living in District E on Thursday afternoon
He says communication will be the key to progress.
“My starting point is this hearing the concerns. Doing the follow up. Seeing what did take place and what fell through the cracks then figuring out how we get those things back on track,” said Jackson.
Residents talked about unfinished projects they want completed, adding possible bike patrol and increasing police presence as well as putting more cleanup efforts in place and improving roads.
As we have mentioned before Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Jackson to the position after councilman James Flurry resigned in November.