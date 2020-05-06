SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Chief Ben Raymond tried to put some Shreveport City Council members at ease Wednesday over proposed budget cuts spurred by the coronavirus shutdown.
The council's Audit & Finance Committee got a briefing on the Perkins administration's plan to fill the budget hole that's being dug from reduced tax revenues and increased expenditures.
Chief Financial Officer Sherricka Fields Jones consulted with department heads to come up with almost $20 million in cuts for the rest of the year. That's after Mayor Adrian Perkins said the city was projecting a $25 million shortfall by the end of April.
The police budget appears the hardest hit with a nearly $4.5 million reduction. But Raymond had some words of comfort during the meeting. Raymond said he had identified up to $3 million already in the budget that wasn't going to be spent anyway.
So, Raymond said the "cuts are not quite as cut throat as they may appear to some people. Because the reality is we turn back money every year because we just can't hire those numbers."
Raymond explained that the department can't hire officers fast enough to keep up with attrition. The department is already operating with 30 fewer personnel than budgeted. They've lost 16 officers this year that won't be replaced. And the proposed cuts will mean training academies for new officers will be canceled.
Committee chairman John Nickelson vowed, "I will not support any budget cut that reduces the number of officers that we have."
Raymond said adjustments are already underway to keep enough officers on the streets.
"We're going to have to cut some specialized units. We already have," Raymond said. "We're going to have to send some officers back to patrol. We're strongly looking at some additional shift options for patrol. Possibly a 12-hour shift where we have more officers on the street during 24-hour time periods."
Raymond was the only department head to speak at the virtual meeting.
Other departments facing steep cuts are Water & Sewer and the Streets Department. They each would lose about $2.4 million.
Amendments to the operating budget will require a majority vote of the full council. A two-thirds vote would be required to override any veto from the mayor.