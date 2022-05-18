SHREVEPORT, La. - Soon Shreveport’s real-time crime center will have the ability to record traffic cameras across the ArkLaTex. That means crashes, shootings, and other crimes committed on the interstate, all that footage could now be used as evidence. A tool multiple agencies could benefit from.
Currently there are 87 camera systems waiting to go up. Three systems are already up downtown. The next set will go up at Cross Lake.
The center has been able to get motels and hotels to come on board with the initiative by sharing their footage and hundreds of businesses have also agreed to do the same which so far has led to help with arson, guns and indecent exposure.
"I am thankful for the software we chose, that allows us to pull in business camera feeds from volunteer feeds, we have over 440 camera feeds currently," said Keith Hanson.
Thanks to additional funding the center will be able to buy at least 20 more cameras soon.