SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport officials unveiled the new Shreveport Real-time Crime Center on Monday.
"The Real-Time Crime Center will save officers countless amount of hours in doing investigative work," Mayor Adrian Perkins said. "It will be able to help them solve crimes faster and make our community safer."
The center will be a 24-hour operation and manned by 12 specialists. The specialist will be able to review camera feeds across the city.
The city expects the center to be complete sometime in September.
Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson said it will be similar to a help desk, but for first responders. Hanson said 90 cameras made in-house will go up on light poles and signal arms. Video footage will be used to secure the community and provide evidence for prosecutors and officers, he said.
"We'll be supporting numerous other departments inside of the city. Not just with our first responses, but also with things like chemical dumping and flood detection," Hanson said. "Later down the road, when we're able to upgrade the platform, on the poles, we'll be able to add things like inexpensive shot detection, weather monitoring, etc."
"This really is a multi-effort here, across the spectrum of things that we can do with this Real-Time Crime Center," Hanson said. "Not just for first responders, but all quality of life inside of this room."
The first 45 businesses interested will receive a free camera kit. Each kit has 4-6 cameras for businesses to install inside and outside of the building. Forty-five free boxes will be available each year. Businesses interested after the initial 45 box limit can purchase a kit costing around $200 to $1,000. The price depends on the number of cameras wanted. Residents wanting to include their home camera systems in the center can click here to register.
"It will allow us to bring in camera feeds from everywhere from HOA's to businesses, to cameras on poles, even the DOTD camera streams on highways," Hanson said. "Those feeds will all be available for roughly 30 days for analysis."
A website dedicated to the center will launch in the next 30 days or so, Hanson said.