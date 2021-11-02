SHREVEPORT, La. - Retiring Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton has been named Director of Emergency Management for Willis-Knighton Health System.
In this position, which he assumes Dec. 1, Wolverton will be responsible for the overall planning, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to emergency and disaster events as required by the health system’s Emergency Operations Plan.
This new role utilizes the skills he gained during more than 28 years as a firefighter/paramedic and later as one of Shreveport’s top public safety officials.
As part of the health system’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Team, Wolverton will work closely with federal, state and local external agencies. These include the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Region 7, state and parish offices of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and area law enforcement, EMS, and fire agencies.