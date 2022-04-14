SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shriners Children’s Shreveport officially opened its newly upgraded therapeutic playground Thursday morning outside its facility at 3100 Samford Avenue in Shreveport.
Officials cut the ribbon on the Francis H. Disiere Playground. Francis Disiere is the father of longtime supporter David Disiere.
The David and Teresa Disiere Foundation kicked off the playground’s fundraising effort by offering a $50,000 match for all private donations. The month-long campaign in 2020 raised $95,859 in private contributions bringing the total collected to $145,859.
The money paid for new equipment, as well as updates to the playground to make it more functional for patient therapy. The upgrades included canopies to offer shade, as well as new climbing and other playground equipment. The playground is accessible to all patients regardless of physical limitations.
During Thursday’s event, David Disiere announced the David and Teresa Disiere Foundation is starting a $100,000 endowment for Shriners Children’s Shreveport. It will match donations to the facility.
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana will manage the endowment and all donations.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Shriners Children’s Shreveport. The Shreveport location was the first Shriners Hospital established.
It was built in 1922 to serve the city and surrounding farming communities. The ribbon cutting and announcement kick off a months-long celebration for the facility