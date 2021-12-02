SHREVEPORT, La. - Shriners Hospital For Children in Shreveport fired over a dozen employees Thursday after they declined to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The employees had previously applied for exemptions for medical and religious reasons, but were all turned down.
Some of the employees claimed they have had adverse experiences with vaccines in the past. Others said their own doctors are concerned their underlying health conditions make them uneasy about getting the vaccine.
Two of the fired employees said they had until Dec. 6 to choose to be vaccinated. Shriners disputed their claim says the policy has always been that the employees are supposed to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6.
Those same employees said they were convinced by Shriners they would have until the end of the week to decide.
A corporate spokesperson for Shriners said he had sent emails and messages to all employees to make their policy clear. When asked if KTBS could have access to those emails, he said they were personnel documents and could not be shown to us.
Shriners said they made their decision based on concerns about the possibility of unvaccinated employees spreading the disease to immuno-compromised children and it was their duty to their patients and children they made their decision.
The employees KTBS spoke to who were fired think that, after working for Shriners throughout the whole pandemic, now was just a convenient time for them to be let go.