SHREVEPORT, La- Shriner's Hospital in Shreveport fired over a dozen employees today after they declined to be vaccinated for Covid. The employees had previously applied for exemptions for medical and religious reasons.
Some claim that they have had adverse experiences with vaccines in the past. Others say that their own doctors are concerned that their underlying health conditions make them uneasy about getting the vaccine.
KTBS spoke with two of the employees who were let go. They say they were told that they had until December 6th to chose to be vaccinated. This is a claim that Shriner's disputes, saying that their policy has always been that the employees are supposed to be fully vaccinated by December 6th.
Those same employees say that they were convinced by Shriner's that they would have until the end of the week to make the decision.
A corporate spokesperson for Shriner's says he has emails and messages sent out to all their employees that made their policy clear. When asked if KTBS could have access to those emails, he said that they were personnel documents and could not be shown to us.
Shriner's says they made their decision based on concerns about the possibility of unvaccinated employees spreading the disease to immuno-compromised children and that ultimately it was because of their duty to their patients that they made their decision.
The employees we spoke to who were fired think that, after working for Shriner's throughout the whole pandemic, now was just a convenient time for them to be let go.