SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was 100 years ago on this day that building the world's first Shriner's Hospital for Children began in Shreveport.That was on May 12, 1922.
El Karubah Shriners joined with staff and friends of the hospital Thursday to mark the centennial of the cornerstone being laid near the corner of Kings Highway and Samford.
Buying the land and building the hospital was a huge undertaking by Shriners who dreamed of treating children in need of orthopedic care -- no matter their family's ability to pay.
And so Thursday began the next hundred years of caring.
Jay McCallum, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Louisiana, told the crowd, "The question that you and I have to ask ourselves as we go away from here today is this: Will we commit to continue extending the hand of charity to those in distress and need our assistance?"
"Yes!" came the reply from those gathered outside the hospital.
Today, Shriners says they've treated more than 1.4 million children around the world at their network of hospitals.