SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport District CME Church is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic this weekend.
The clinic is happening on Saturday, July 31st, at the Lane Chapel CME Church on Norma Avenue in Downtown Shreveport. The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LSU Health Shreveport is providing the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointment is needed, and vaccine recipients must be ages 12 and up.
Additionally, a shuttle is providing free rides to the clinic. To be picked up by the shuttle, call 318-424-7292.