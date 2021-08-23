SHREVEPORT, La - Mayor Adrian Perkins began a press conference Monday addressing a string of crimes that occurred during the last weekend in August.
"The violent crime over this past weekend was absolutely unacceptable," Perkins said. "Too many of our parents, our grandparents, siblings in this city are having to bury their loved ones for senseless acts of violence."
Those crimes called for first responders to report to several scenes at the same time.
"Certainly disappointed in the actions of the few in the city that continue to commit violent crime and wreak havoc," said Police Chief Ben Raymond. "Unfortunately, there are several times a year we have busy weekends, we have a lot of violent crime. This was one of those weekends."
Four people died and at least two others were sent to the hospital. Raymond expressed the response they provided took a toll on law enforcement.
"Our investigators are tired, they were out most of the weekend, most of them. We went through the list and then actually had to call additional investigators and let them know, 'Hey you're up.' We have thankfully been able to solve a couple of these violent crimes," Raymond explained.
A man responsible for a fatal shooting Sunday morning was arrested by Monday. Police arrested the man responsible for a Sunday stabbing before the suspect left the scene. Raymond said his staff is working on solving the remaining crimes.
Outside of those incidents, Sunday night ended with one woman's death after she was hit by a Shreveport patrol unit. The details surrounding the incident are not released. Raymond described it as a tragedy.
"My thoughts and prayers are with not only the family of the deceased but also with the officer," said Raymond. "The officers having a difficult time as you can imagine, we are investigating the incident. But it does appear to be just a horrific accident at this point." Raymond said the crime statistics for July will be out soon. While he said he is usually criticized for saying it, the overall crime rate is down. However, Raymond added violent crimes have gone up. Homicides and shooting are their biggest concern.