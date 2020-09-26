Sickle Cell disease is a group of blood disorders that's typically inherited from your parents. It can affect people of any race, but is most common among African Americans.
The goal this weekend at the Sickle Cell Service Center in Shreveport was to break the "sickle cell cycle".
"We're really in dire need of assistance," said Rosalind Spain of the Sickle Cell Service Center in Shreveport.
Why is the need so much greater this year? Like so many other things in 2020, Covid-19 threw the organization a curveball in a couple different ways....including the cancellation of the big softball tournament they hold every year.
"The major part of our donations do come from the softball tournament," said Spain.
But, the radioathon partnership with Magic 102.9 was not cancelled, it's just a little different this year. And, it's being done in memory of a very special lady.
"Mrs. Lillie Bradford, she passed on August 16th from complications of Covid. She was the face of Sickle Cell for over 23 years," said Spain.
"I thought if Mrs. Lillie Bradford was still alive, what would she ask me to do? She'd say Nina, can you come on out? So of course I'm here today," said Nina Montgomery, Program Director for Magic 102.9.
The center in Shreveport serves 11 parishes and part of East Texas. They offer counseling services and try to help with medications and food, among other things, to people who are sufferning.
"The blood cells sickle so they can't move through the blood stream and the patients go into crisis. A lot of times it's very, very painful. A lot of our patients don't live to adulthood," said Spain.
"The devastation for Sickle Cell Disease in our community, as we know, it can really be hard on you. And, especially right now more than ever during the pandemic, the economic hardships that come with it alone. So please make a donation today, because your donations do a lot for the families," said Montgomery.