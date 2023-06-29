SHREVEPORT, La. -- The annual Sick Cell Softball Tournament will be taking place July 7-9 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
This year marks the 45th anniversary. The event is projected to have a $1.6 million economic impact on the area.
The event is put on by the Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America and the Friends of Alpha.
"When it comes to sickle cell, it is a personal matter to me and my family, and that I have spent since 1988 about 35 years as a volunteer with the Sickle Cell Disease Association," said William McPherson, NWLA Sickle Cell Association of America board president. "I do recall a very close cousin of mine who lost his life to sickle cell but have observed over the past 35 years how research and science have come a long way since then in research trying to break the cycle of sickle cell."
Register for the tournament by emailing: nwlascdaa@bellsouth.net.
Here's a schedule of events:
Friday, July 7:
7 p.m. Home Run Derby for men
Long Ball Derby for women
Fireworks
Senior division for men and women 40 and over
Saturday, July 8:
8 a.m. Regular tournament begins
Fun zone activities for children- bounce houses, waterslide and video
Game bus
Food trucks
Sunday, July 9:
8 a.m. Tournament continues
Car show
Fun zone
Food trucks