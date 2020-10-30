MANSFIELD, La. – Violation of the state voting law or voter suppression?
The two opinions are at odds with the recent arrest of a Mansfield woman.
Quanittia Shambrika Dennis, also known as Breka Peoples, spent a brief time in jail Thursday when she was booked on two counts of prohibited acts during early voting or on Election Day. She posted a $1,000 bond on the misdemeanor offenses and was given a Dec. 9 court date.
Dennis and those who supported her said the actions that led to her arrest resulted from an attempt by the registrar of voters to suppress their vote. Numerous cell phone videos shared via social media captured what took place on Oct. 17 that led to the state police filing charges against Dennis.
Dennis and Mansfield City Councilwoman Marylinda Green organized a 100 Men March that morning from a building on Johnson Street that serves as the campaign headquarters of District Attorney Gary Evans and Assistant District Attorney George Winston, who is a candidate for one of the DeSoto District judge seats.
In a Facebook live, Dennis and Green, both of whom are wearing Evans’ T-shirts, encouraged men to dress in their suits and gather there at 3 p.m. to go vote.
“It does not matter if you have voted. We are showing up to make a statement,” Dennis said. “If you done already voted, it still don’t matter,” Green added.
Continued Dennis, “We need to make a statement. … We need the right people in office. Yesterday, we had 1,100 people that voted in DeSoto Parish. That number scared me. It does.”
There are do’s and don’ts when it comes to what is allowed at a voting location. The state election code states the only people who can be inside a polling location are voters, commissioners or poll watchers. Otherwise, all others are to be beyond a 600-foot radius of the location. It’s illegal to remain within the radius if directed to leave by a commissioner or law enforcement officer.
Campaign literature is not to be brought or worn to the polls. Carrying or possessing a firearm at a polling place also is illegal, even for those with concealed carry permits. And intimidation of voters also is not allowed.
The group of Black and white men caravanned from Johnson Street to the registrar’s office on Crosby Street and parked in back and across the street. Dennis is heard on a video being recorded by Mansfield Alderman Joseph Hall saying, “Y’all, they say we can’t organize right there. They say we can’t organize. They gonna take us to jail. … They gonna have to fight me. …”
Registrar Amanda Raynes met the crowd in the drive and informed them of the 600-foot radius, while inviting those who had not voted to get in line to vote. Included in the crowd are Evans, Winston, and Jamar Montgomery and Kenny Houston, who are candidates in other political races. Green, Mansfield Alderman Mitch Lewis and Police Juror Thomas Jones were there, too.
According to the state police probable cause affidavit, Dennis, who was wearing a Gary Evans mask, was heard on a bullhorn broadcasting election slogans. She also reportedly did not move beyond the 600-foot mark for at least 30 minutes.
“That’s what we face,” Hall said as he walked and recorded the activity.
Raynes could not be heard on any of the videos posted to social media turning away voters. Instead, she said repeatedly, “Y’all, please go vote” and “please line up and have your ID ready.”
Prior to arriving at the registrar’s office, Hall recorded the drive there. In his video, he shows vehicles following the truck in which he was a passenger. In the truck bed are Gary Evans yard signs.
Hall also joked along the way, “Course y’all know I got all my bodyguards with me today.” He turned his phone to show the man sitting next to him with a gun on his hip. “Y’all see, we don’t play,” he added as the four men laughed.
While recording Raynes, Hall said, “We didn’t come to make trouble. We just come to vote.”
Raynes replied, “That’s what I want you to do.”
Hall said, “We just got a lot of men and to vote. And we ain’t trying to make no trouble. We’re trying to make a stand.”
The same day, Dennis approached a Black male who was standing on a busy Mansfield intersection with a campaign sign in support of Charles Adams, who is challenging Evans for DA. Dennis recorded the encounter as she directed racial slurs at him and saying, “You sold us out,” and making an accusation of, “You are dividing us with the KKK.”
Dennis also was at the registrar’s office when the same man went to vote. “He sold us out. He sold us out,” she said as stood by him at the front door while being recorded.
The following Saturday, Dennis was part of another effort to encourage 100 Black women to vote. Green and Mansfield Fire Chief LaTarsha Shelton also were part of that effort. Social media posts show both answering in the affirmative when asked by other women if they should show up if they had already voted.
When Dennis turned herself in at the DeSoto Detention Center, she was accompanied by dozens of supporters, including some parish elected officials, state Rep. Kenny Cox and her attorney. They marched with her from a corner of the courthouse, with some yelling, “I’m walking with a freedom fighter.”
Cox took the time while waiting and talking to people in the detention center lobby to encourage people to vote. What Dennis is going through should help other people "realize we don't take voting for granted. It's so important."
"Take the time, stand in line and do it. There was a time you could not vote. There was a time we didn’t have this. We have a lot of opportunities now,” Cox said.
As she emerged from the jail minutes later, Dennis was greeted with cheers. She said she wanted 1,000 or more voters to show up Tuesday and have their voices heard.
Police Juror Jeri Burrell was with others inside the detention center waiting for Dennis to complete the booking process. Hours later, she put out a call on her Facebook page for people to join her in the “fight for justice” for Dennis. She also said it was within her right as a taxpayer to request Raynes’ removal for “misconduct.”
In still yet another video that surfaced Friday, the bail bondswoman who bailed Dennis out of jail is seen telling Police Juror Thomas Jones and another person about Dennis' court date. "She ain't going to court," Jones said. "It's gotta go through the DA's office." And the woman videoing the exchange agreed: "Yeah, she ain't going to no court."
Jones' brother is the office administrator and chief investigator for Evans' office.
Raynes referred questions about what took place outside of her office on Oct. 17 to the state police.