SHREVEPORT, La. - The Sigma Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted their first annual SB 5K-10K Bike Ride at Caddo Common Park.
The event was part of their Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Impact Weekend. Members of the organization had the opportunity to ride bikes or walk the 5k-10k to promote healthy heart health among women, especially Black women. Over 50,000 African American women die each year as a result of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.
"We're here to highlight the impact of heart health because it is the number one cause of death among African American women," said Daphne Thibeaux, President of the Sigma Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. "We wanted to do something to where we would not only get some heart health impact in, but that we can be outside and we can enjoy the fellowship of one another."
As part of the bike ride, the Sigma Rho Omega chapter also presented a check of $750 to the American Heart Association to aid in efforts to fight against heart disease among women.
"This really talks about their commitment to the American Heart Association and their efforts to help fight heart disease," Jill Lucero, Regional Director for the Northwest Louisiana Heart Association. "This donation will help sponsor programs in northwest Louisiana and surrounding areas."
Click here to learn more about how to have a healthy heart.