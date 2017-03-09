Is part of Broadmoor going down the tubes?
There's concern from one homeowner that a sinkhole is developing somewhere in an area roughly bordered by his street of Sandefur Drive, Norway, Pennsylvania and Akard. Rob Broussard has cell phone video to explain his concern.
He says for the last four years, he's gone in back of his house where a culvert empties into a drainage ditch to see sandy water gushing into the ditch. Sand builds up on each side of the culvert once the water goes down.
"What that means is somewhere upstream there is a heck of a hole that's being gouged out by the sand entering the closed system," Broussard believes.
The only thing that should be coming out of that culvert is stormwater that washes down through the street gutters, along with other dirt and debris on the surface of the streets. It makes Broussard think there's a break in the storm drain pipes somewhere.
"Under the street. Under somebody's house. No one knows yet where it's coming from," Broussard says.
To find out, a city crew put a motorized camera down into the system. The camera ran along underground pipes that send water into the ditch in back of Broussard's house. The camera sent back real time video of the inside of the pipes.
There was sand in the water, but Shreveport's Streets & Drainage Superintendent, Ernie Negrete, says that's not unusual.
"There's always sand in these pipes," Negrete said, explaining there's always some sediment at the bottom of the pipes.
But as for all that sand in Broussard's cell phone video?
"It's kind of puzzling where it's coming from," Negrete says. "It could be a spring bringing sand into the system somehow or someway.
"It could overflow the curbs. It could come through the yards. There's maybe a break along the pipe system. And the camera will tell us that," Negrete said.
And as for Broussard's concern that the sandy water out of the culvert is a sign of developing sinkhole, Negrete is doubtful.
"Four years of silting, (a sinkhole) would've popped up by now I would believe," Negrete said.
He says the sand could be coming through other pipes that tie into the same ditch. That means it could be coming from another neighborhood.
It's all unsettling for Broussard.
"Now we see that more sand is deposited every time it rains," he says.
Broussard says the city cleaned out the ditch behind his home again a few weeks ago. But lots of sand has already built back up on each side of the culvert.
That means the city's motorized, waterproof camera could be getting lots of work as crews look for a possible break in the system somewhere under Broadmoor.
Negrete says they didn't find any breaks in the system on Thursday before the crew was called to another job. He says they'll come back with the camera Friday.
Residents can get an update at the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association's meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place. Leaders from the city's public works and engineering departments will speak. Broussard is the group's president.