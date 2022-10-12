SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor image from Wednesday evening shows our Sunday-Monday weather maker hanging out in the southwest US.
This system is forecast to come our way and bring rain plus cooler weather to the ArkLaTex on Sunday
and Monday.
Highs in the 60s-70s are forecast down the road into the middle of next week!
