SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday's forecast weather maker was over the central Pacific Ocean Wednesday evening.
This system is expected to start influencing our weather on Sunday with some overrunning precipitation in the form of freezing drizzle.
Then freezing rain, sleet and snow could follow on Monday morning.
The system is forecast to peak in the afternoon.
And end in the evening.
Significant ice accumulations over the southeast half of the ArkLaTex are possible.
Snow may also be heavy.
Temperatures could be well below freezing during this event with highs in the 30s on Sunday and 20s Monday.
It's still early in the forecasting. Timing, intensity and precipitation types may change. Stay tuned for updates.
