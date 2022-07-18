UPDATED story posted 2:00 a.m. July 19
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The body of David LeDoux, who was reported missing Sunday night from Provencal, has been located, according to the state police. Authorities say he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of his truck in the woods behind his residence near Provencal.
ORIGINAL story posted 8:59 p.m. July 17
PROVENCAL, La. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Provencal man. David LeDoux was last seen in his home in the 700 block of Robeline-Provencal Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
He was wearing blue sweatpants and a T-shirt.
LeDoux may be traveling in his 2006 black Dodge pickup truck with Louisiana plate number X918312. The truck has street tires on the front and mudgrip tires on the rear on regular stock chrome rims.
His family says he has a severe underlying medical condition that could hinder his judgment, and the concern grows as he is not answering his cell phone. His cellphone only goes to voicemail.
Family members have checked several known locations that Ledoux frequents, but have been unable to locate him.
LeDoux is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 204 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a goatee.
His family and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for assistance in their search, and he will be entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
If you have any information or see LeDoux, contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432.