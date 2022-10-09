GREENWOOD, La. -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man.
Curtis Carroll Lassiter is 68 years old. He's 5’9” and weighs approximately 155 lbs.
He was last seen on U.S. Hwy 79 getting into the passenger side of an older model black Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim around the license plate at a store in Bethany Louisiana. The Tahoe then drove south on US Hwy 79 into Texas.
If you locate him or know his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately. You can also contact the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554