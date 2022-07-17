PROVENCAL, La. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Provencal man. David LeDoux was last seen in his home around 9:30 p.m., on July 16.
He was wearing blue sweatpants and a t-shirt.
LeDoux may be traveling in his 2006 black Dodge pickup truck bearing La. License# X918312 with street tires on the front and mudgrip tires on the rear on regular stock chrome rims.
His family says he has a severe underlying medical condition that could hinder his judgement, and the concern grows as he is not answering his cell phone.
His cellphone only goes to voicemail.
Family members have checked several known locations that Ledoux frequents, but have been unable to locate him.
LeDoux is described as being five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 204 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a goatee.
Both his family and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for assistance in their search, and he will be entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
If you have any information or see LeDoux, please contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432.