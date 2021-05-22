SHREVEPORT, La -- A woman's three-year battle with the city over a broken, underground drainage pipe that's caused sinkholes on her property may finally be ending. But not before the situation got more dangerous.
Part of Country Club Drive is collapsing in front of Sharon Johnson's home. A contractor started an emergency repair on the road.
But that work had to be stopped because of too much storm water and mud underground from the old, broken concrete pipe.
Shreveport Streets & Drainage Superintendent Jarvis Morgan said the sinkhole in the road developed when crews were already out there inspecting four sinkholes in Johnson's yard.
"So much erosion going on under the street, it just caved in. It's a good thing it did cave in while we were right there to be able to get on it as soon as possible," Morgan said.
Morgan said the city only recently learned the concrete drainage pipe was still active in the city's system. Previously it was thought to have been abandoned.
"I've been as patient as I'm going to be. Now It's crunch time," Johnson said. "I need something done. I need the problem rectified now."
Morgan said the street will be repaired as soon as the area dries out. And it might take a week or two to dig up the ground to replace the leaking pipe. That may be a little too late for Johnson. She has a wedding planned at her house next weekend.
For now, crews have filled in the sinkholes in Johnson's yard with dirt.