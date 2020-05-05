MANSFIELD, La. - DeSoto Parish first responders honored health care workers at DeSoto Regional Health System Tuesday in a loud, unforgettable salute.
Sirens from patro units with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Mansfield Police Department and several local fire departments roared out front while healthcare workers watched and cheered.
"It has been a long six to eight weeks here, but we really do appreciate the support," said DeSoto Regional CEO Todd Eppler. "We have a great community. Just phenomenal support that we get.”
Eppler said the hospital has been doing a lot of COVID-19 testing. Right now, they have a few patients being treated for the coronavirus.