MANSFIELD, La. - DeSoto Parish first responders honored health care workers at DeSoto Regional Health System Tuesday in a loud, unforgettable salute.
Sirens from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Mansfield Police Department and several local fire departments roared out front while healthcare workers watched and cheered.
"It has been a long 6-8 weeks here, but we really do appreciate the support. We have a great community. Just phenomenal support that we get,” said CEO of DeSoto Regional, Todd Eppler.
Eppler added, the hospital has been doing a lot of COVID-19 testing. Right now, they have a few patients being treated for the coronavirus.