SHREVEPORT, La. -- When Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman said threats against him justified the use and spending on a security detail, we did some digging.
KTBS 3 News filed a public records request, asking for all Shreveport Police records of threats against Mayor Perkins. We received two reports back.
One says that Perkins was threatened on Facebook in December of 2019. There are no details, and the name of the person who made the threat is left off the complaint.
The other record is from June of 2020. That's when a woman went to Government Plaza seeking to talk to Perkins about her brother's unsolved murder.
The report's narrative says Tonya Kemp "became belligerent and made verbal threats to staff inside the building" after the mayor's secretary told her she needed to set an appointment. The report says that conversation happened as the secretary looked down from the second floor balcony, as Kemp stood in the building's lobby.
The report says Kemp "was allowed to leave the building." However, she went and sat outside in her car, appearing upset.
SPD Sgt. Angie Willhite arrived to calm Kemp down, and enabled her to talk with Perkins by phone.
But Willhite went on to write in her report that Kemp "did not make a threat to harm any specific person."
Detective Jeremy Jordan wrote in his report, "There were no direct threats."
"That's how they lie! They love to lie! They lied on me!" Kemp told KTBS 3 News of the threat complaint against her.
"No, I didn't threaten him," Kemp said of Perkins. "I wouldn't even want anything to happen to him. I forgive the people who killed my brother. But I'm upset about the injustice."
Kemp was not arrested. Instead she was sent for a mental evaluation.
Kemp says she was upset because the second anniversary of her brother's murder was looming. She remains bitter that police have been unable to solve the case.
Justin Kemp, 36, was mortally wounded in a shooting outside a convenience store at Jewella and Greenwood Road. That happened four years ago today.
His sister says investigators have told her that they have surveillance video showing activity at the scene. But they've said they don't have enough evidence to make a case against anyone.
Perkins' spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, referred to threats against Perkins in response to our previous story about his security detail. An officer recently claimed 68 hours of overtime pay while escorting the mayor to the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Perkins has used a rotation of four SPD officers to guard him at events, and sometimes travel with him out of town.