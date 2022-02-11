BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Six men have applied to be the next Bossier City police chief.
Applications approved by the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board include:
- Charles Bridges
- Christopher Estess
- Brian Griffith
- Daniel Haugen
- Michael Jones
- Jeremy Kennedy
All but Jones are employed with the Bossier City Police Department. Jones is a Shreveport police officer.
Estess has been serving as interim police chief since July. Mayor Tommy Chandler put him in that position after reassigning former Chief Shane McWilliams, who has since retired.
All will take the civil service test on March 17.