BENTON, La. -- Two pimps, two prostitutes and two johns were arrested Friday night during a human trafficking sting conducted by multiple agencies, according to a Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington in a news release Monday.
The undercover operation was led by the Bossier Sheriff/Police Combined Narcotics/Vice Task Force, as part of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force, assisted by FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Greenwood Police Department. Their targets were “pimps, prostitutes, and johns,” according to task force leaders.
Three of the six arrested also had drug charges, as agents recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), a firearm and a vehicle. One was also charged with resisting arrest.
Those arrested included:
- Shaumichael Carter, 37, of the 3000 block of Dupont St., Shreveport. Charged with pandering, promoting prostitution and possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,001.
- Kelsey Lawson, 23, of the 1800 block of Woodsman St., College Station, Texas. Charged with prostitution. No bond. Released on her own recognizance.
- Jacorri Mason, 26, of the 500 block of 74th Street Shreveport. Charged with resisting arrest with force, possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia and prostitution (solicitation). Bond is $6,003.
- Travis Rain, 23, of the 7700 block of Caddo Street, Houston, Texas. Charged with resisting by flight, pandering, promoting prostitution, and possession of marijuana. Bond is $16,000.
- Juan Swope, 40, or the 3000 block of Desoto Street, Shreveport. Charged with prostitution (solicitation).
- Stephanie Holder, 37, of the 6000 block of Thistle Lane, Keithville. Charged with prostitution by citation only. Was not booked into jail.
“Human trafficking is a real issue,” Whittington said in the release. “We as members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force work tirelessly to combat prostitution, illegal drug activity, and suspects who exploit others to engage in sexual acts for money."
Agents are continuing the investigation into human trafficking related to the arrests. Further charges are possible.