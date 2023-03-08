SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is behind bars in connection with a weekend shooting in a skating rink parking lot that claimed a young woman's life.
Shreveport police arrested Tristen Thomas, 19, Wednesday morning for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyniece Haley, 18.
The shooting happened Sunday night in the parking lot of Hot Wheels of Wonder on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop after the business had closed for the day. Police said a Haley met with several people there to fight.
Thomas is accused of shooting her in the back of the head during the fight. She died at the scene.